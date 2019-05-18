Mariners' Dee Gordon: Swipes bag

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Twins.

Gordon's 12th steal of the year came in the third inning after he got aboard with a single. He later scored in the fifth inning on an Edwin Encarnacion single. Gordon is hitting .301 with 16 runs scored and 19 RBI over 40 games this season.

