Mariners' Dee Gordon: Takes batting practice

Gordon (quadriceps) took batting practice on the field prior to the Mariners' game Sunday against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday on account of the strained left quadriceps, but the fact that he's already resuming activities suggests the 31-year-old could be in store for an abbreviated IL stint. He could attempt to resume a running program at some point next week, which would provide the Mariners with a better gauge for when he might be ready for activation.

