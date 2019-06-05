Mariners' Dee Gordon: Takes BP again

Gordon (wrist) took batting practice Tuesday and could be ready to rejoin the team in the middle of its upcoming 10-game road trip, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon continues to trend upward in his recovery from a deep bone bruise in his wrist. The speedster is likely to embark on a short rehab assignment prior to activation and could be back in action with the big-league club by early next week if he remains free of setbacks.