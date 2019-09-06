Mariners' Dee Gordon: Takes seat Friday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Houston, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gordon started the last nine games and has nine hits and two steals in his last 22 at-bats, but he'll head to the bench with southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston. Shed Long will start at the keystone and bat eighth in his stead.

