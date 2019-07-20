Mariners' Dee Gordon: Three-hit night in win

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Gordon made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, with the three-hit night extending his hitting streak to four games and pushing his July average to .289 (11-for-38). The veteran speedster is enjoying a solid season overall (.271/.299/.360 line across 276 plate appearances), but Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that he could be one of the natural trade candidates for the selling-minded Mariners prior to the July 31 deadline.