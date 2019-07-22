Mariners' Dee Gordon: Three more hits in loss

Gordon went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Gordon certainly enjoyed his exposure to Angels pitching, going 6-for-10 with an RBI in his two starts over the three-game weekend set. If the veteran is indeed destined to be moved to a contender prior to the July 31 trade deadline, he wrapping up his year-plus Mariners tenure with a bang; factoring in Sunday's production, he's now hitting .326 across 44 plate appearances in July, pushing his season line to .278/.304/.365 in the process.

