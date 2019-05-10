Mariners' Dee Gordon: To miss multiple games
Gordon (wrist) will take a few days off from swinging a bat after suffering a wrist injury during Thursday night's contest against New York, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners are taking it easy with their starting second baseman, who will take a few days off before picking up a bat. With that said, Gordon likely won't play for at least another game or two while on the mend. J.P. Crawford figures to start at the keystone until Gordon is cleared to return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...