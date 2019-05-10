Mariners' Dee Gordon: To miss multiple games

Gordon (wrist) will take a few days off from swinging a bat after suffering a wrist injury during Thursday night's contest against New York, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners are taking it easy with their starting second baseman, who will take a few days off before picking up a bat. With that said, Gordon likely won't play for at least another game or two while on the mend. J.P. Crawford figures to start at the keystone until Gordon is cleared to return.