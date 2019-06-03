Mariners' Dee Gordon: To require rehab stint

Gordon (wrist) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment later in the week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon progressed to taking swings in the batting cage over the weekend, though the Mariners have no intention of rushing him back from the injured list. He remains without a timetable for a return and will need to get some swings in rehab games prior to his activation.

