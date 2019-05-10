Mariners' Dee Gordon: To undergo further testing
Gordon (wrist) will undergo further testing after his X-rays were inconclusive Thursday night, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gordon left Thursday night's matchup after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, and the Mariners still don't know the extent of his injury. J.P. Crawford was removed from Triple-A Tacoma's lineup following Gordon's injury, so a roster move could be in the works if Gordon does end up requiring a trip to the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...