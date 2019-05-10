Mariners' Dee Gordon: To undergo further testing

Gordon (wrist) will undergo further testing after his X-rays were inconclusive Thursday night, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon left Thursday night's matchup after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, and the Mariners still don't know the extent of his injury. J.P. Crawford was removed from Triple-A Tacoma's lineup following Gordon's injury, so a roster move could be in the works if Gordon does end up requiring a trip to the injured list.