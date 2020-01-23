Mariners' Dee Gordon: Utility role on tap?

Gordon is expected to play all over the diamond in 2020, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

With Shed Long expected to take over as Seattle's primary second baseman, it sounds like Gordon will fill more of a utility role during the 2020 campaign. Gordon spent most of his time at the keystone in 2019 but also has big-league experience at shortstop and center field. The 31-year-old, who hit .275/.304/.359 with three home runs and 22 stolen bases last season, could see time in the outfield to open the upcoming campaign with Mitch Haniger unlikely to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing core surgery.