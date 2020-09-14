Strange-Gordon, who went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, is hitting .357 (5-for-14) over his last seven games.

The playing time is pretty sporadic for the veteran these days, but Strange-Gordon has at least offered serviceable production when in the lineup during recent contests. Even with Shed Long's (lower leg) placement on the injured list, Strange-Gordon is still fighting a relatively uphill battle for opportunities at second base, considering the presence of trade acquisition Ty France and Dylan Moore. However, Sunday marked the 32-year-old's third start over the past week, with manager Scott Servais deploying France at designated hitter and shifting the highly versatile Moore to the outfield.