The Mariners reinstated White (sports hernia) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

White has been on the shelf all season while recovering from the sports hernia surgery he underwent in March. After being pulled off his previous two rehab assignments in May and June following setbacks, White resumed his assignment with Tacoma on Aug. 9 and now looks to be fully healthy again after reaching the end of his latest 20-day evaluation window. Since the Mariners don't have an everyday role available for White, he'll continue to play regularly at Tacoma, where he's produced a .197/.305/.423 slash line in 82 plate appearances between his three separate rehab assignments. White had been far more productive at the plate in his most recent games and could be a candidate to join Seattle as a bench bat in September, when the roster expands from 26 to 28 men.