Mariners' Evan White: Activated Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
White was reinstated from the bereavement list Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He missed a few games to attend to a personal matter. White is hitting .108 with zero home runs and an 11:3 K:BB over his last 10 games.
