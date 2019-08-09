White went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and three strikeouts in Double-A Arkansas' win over Springfield on Thursday.

White was shelved for a brief stretch due to an injury, the nature of which was never disclosed. Regardless, he turned the page in a hurry, and the 23-year-old continues to flirt with an ISO near .200 for Arkansas. White could stand to improve his walk rate, but even with that lack of patience, he's still passed the Double-A test (125 wRC+). There's still time for him to potentially move up to Triple-A before the season's out.