White (hamstring) went hitless in two at-bats during an 8-0 Cactus League loss to the Royals on Saturday in his return from a two-game absence.

The promising first baseman had missed the prior two games with his hamstring issue, but he was healthy enough to pinch hit for Ryon Healy on Saturday and then remain in the game at first base. White is in his first major-league training camp after being selected 17th overall back in June 2017. White spent most of last season terrorizing High-A pitching, slashing .303/.375/.458 with 45 extra-base hits (27 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs) and 66 RBI across 538 plate appearances. Given his level of success, his 2019 season could well begin in Double-A Arkansas.