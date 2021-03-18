White went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in a Cactus League loss to the Angels on Wednesday and is 3-for-6 with six total RBI over his last two spring games.

White entered Tuesday's exhibition versus the Royals hitting an anemic .095 (2-for-21), but he put together his first multi-hit effort of the spring in that contest, driving in a pair of runs in the process. Wednesday's big blast accounted for Seattle's only runs of the night while pushing White's spring RBI tally to an impressive 11, and Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports the recent success seems to be the byproduct of a more aggressive plate approach. "Evan's got big-time power, it's just the consistency of getting to his pitch and getting it in play," manager Scott Servais said. "He had some good swings [Wednesday]. You're starting to see the timing and confidence coming together here."