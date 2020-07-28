White went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

White took Astros starter Josh James deep in the third inning to spot the Mariners to a short-lived 3-0 lead. White has been boom or bust so far in 2020, with nine strikeouts in 18 plate appearances. The 24-year-old has still seen all the starts at first base and appears to be the favorite for playing time at that position.