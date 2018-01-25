White (quadriceps) will start the 2018 season at either Low-A Clinton or High-A Modesto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White appeared in just 14 games for short-season Everett in 2017, hitting .277/.345/.532 before a quadriceps injury cut his season short in July. He's expected to be healthy heading into the 2018 campaign, where he'll report to a full-season league for the first time in his professional career as he continues to work his way through the Mariners' minor-league system.