Mariners' Evan White: Cleared to play Monday
White (groin) will start at first base and bat second in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
White only missed a few days on account of a sore groin, so the injury shouldn't impact his ability to gear up for the regular season. After signing a six-year, $24 million deal with the Mariners in November, White already appears to be locked into an everyday role with the big club to begin the season.
