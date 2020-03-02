White (groin) will start at first base and bat second in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

White only missed a few days on account of a sore groin, so the injury shouldn't impact his ability to gear up for the regular season. After signing a six-year, $24 million deal with the Mariners in November, White already appears to be locked into an everyday role with the big club to begin the season.