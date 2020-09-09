White went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday and is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) over his first five September games.

The rookie's season line sat at a ghastly .104/.164/.179 on Aug. 12, but White has subsequently slashed .296/.377/.593 with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI, six walks, a stolen base and nine runs over the following 17 games. The significant improvement still leaves White's season-long numbers at .190/.261/.364, but it's been key to the Mariners' unexpected surge and given White's fantasy managers some solace during what looked to be a wasted campaign at one point.