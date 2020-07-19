White went 2-for-2 with a single and ground-rule double in Saturday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The strong showing is an extension of what has been a highly productive summer camp on White's part by all accounts. The rookie everyday first baseman will be looking to carry over the momentum from his impressive season at Double-A Arkansas last season during which he slashed .293/.350/.488 with 33 extra-base hits (13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs) and 55 RBI over 400 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Evan White: Launches homer off Kikuchi•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Likely to resume group workouts•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Makes impression on hitting coach•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Successful in return to action•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Could rejoin Monday's lineup•