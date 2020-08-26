White went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, a walk and a run in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.

White didn't have any big hits, but he still continued a welcome surge after seeing his average bottom out at .104 on Aug. 12. The rookie has subsequently hit .321 (9-for-28) with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, three walks, a stolen base and six runs over the following nine games, displaying some of the same proficiency at the plate that was evident during his successful 2019 campaign at Double-A Arkansas. White's 41.0 percent strikeout rate naturally has a long way to go, but the 24-year-old encouragingly posted his first whiff-free performance during that stretch in Tuesday's contest.