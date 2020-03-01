White (groin) will have a workout Sunday that includes running the bases and could be in the lineup Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since Wednesday due to groin soreness, but the relatively quick return to game action would confirm his absence as mostly precautionary. White had a solid start to spring training, going 3-for-9 with two doubles in three games.