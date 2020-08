White went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBI in a 10-1 win over Texas on Saturday.

White plated a pair of runs with a double in the first inning and accounted for three more with a homer to left field in the third. He capped his career night with an RBI fielder's choice in the eighth frame. The rookie is hitting only .148 with 42 strikeouts in 88 at-bats this season, though he has notched five homers and 15 RBI.