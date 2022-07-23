White (sports hernia) was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma following his last appearance June 14 and has since taking part in baseball activities back in Seattle while receiving treatment, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

White has now been pulled off his rehab assignment on two occasions this season, as he was previously shut down for two weeks before returning to action for Tacoma for one game in mid-June. Altogether, White went 3-for-27 with 11 strikeouts across his nine rehab contests, so he wasn't finding much success before he informed the Mariners that he wasn't feeling right physically. The 26-year-old has been on injured list all season and hasn't played in an MLB game since May 13, 2021, as his previous campaign was cut short when he required surgery to repair a left hip flexor strain. At this stage, the Mariners likely aren't counting on White being a major contributor in 2022 if and when he's healthy again.