Manager Scott Servais said that he expects White (hip) to be in the lineup with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday after being a late scratch Thursday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports .

White was originally slated to be in the Rainiers' lineup Thursday to begin his rehab assignment, but was ultimately scratched because he didn't feel quite right. Based on the skipper's comments, the expectation is that White will play with Tacoma on Friday, though he'll still have to get through pregame warmups without trouble before he's pencilled into the lineup. White remains on track to rejoin the Mariners within the next week.