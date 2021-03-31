White went 5-for-11 with a double, a home run, four RBI, two walks, a stolen base and three runs over his five final Cactus League games.

White put together a couple of different hot streaks during the exhibition slate, helping him to an impressive 16 RBI over 19 games. The slugging first baseman's ability to overcome an abysmal start to Cactus League play certainly offers some encouragement, as does the fact he struck out a modest 10 times across 54 plate appearances after doing so at a 41.6 percent rate as a rookie in 2020.