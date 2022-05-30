White (groin), who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, has reached safely in four straight games for the Rainiers.

The rehabbing infielder is still sitting on a .136 average and .406 OPS during his seven-game rehab stint with the Rainiers, but he's now reached safely in four straight and doesn't appear to have endured any physical setbacks thus far. White is carrying a bloated 30.8 percent strikeout rate during that span, however, shining a light on one of his career-long Achilles heels.