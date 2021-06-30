White (hip) received a cortisone injection Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
The recovering first baseman took some time recently to determine the next steps in his recovery, and he apparently opted to go with the injection as a means to reduce inflammation and discomfort for the time being. The timeline for White's potential return to a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma will likely be determined before the week is out.
