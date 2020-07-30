White is not starting Thursday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
White will retreat to the bench for the first time this season while Jose Marmolejos gets the start at first base in his place. The 24-year-old White is 4-for-24 with a home run and three RBI through six games.
More News
-
Mariners' Evan White: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Continues mashing Saturday•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Launches homer off Kikuchi•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Likely to resume group workouts•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Makes impression on hitting coach•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Successful in return to action•