White was named to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The promising first baseman just saw a 23-game hitting streak snapped Friday against Tulsa, but the invite to the July 7 game underscores how strong a campaign he's enjoyed overall at Double-A Arkansas. White is slashing .296/.357/.476 with 17 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, nine home runs) and 27 RBI across 52 games in his first season at his current level. White is one of three Mariners prospects selected to represent the organization, with Jared Kelenic and Justin Dunn also set to join him.

