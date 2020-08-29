White received an MRI on his sore shoulder Friday but was said to be feeling better and could get back into action soon, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Scott Servais relayed the report on White's condition, confirming the rookie appeared to be making some progress with the shoulder issue that forced him from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Padres. White has already missed two games, but Servais noted Friday he's hopeful the first baseman will be able to get work in before Saturday's contest and possibly reenter the lineup soon. "He's less worried about it, so still moving in the right direction there," Servais said.