White (shoulder) went 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Angels.

White's single came in the 10th inning as the Mariners applied pressure on the Angels' bullpen. The rookie first baseman is slashing .170/.236/.370 with five homers, 17 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in 30 games this season. He missed three games with the shoulder injury, but White should see a majority of the playing time at first base going forward.