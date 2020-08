White went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to Houston on Saturday.

White started at first base and batted out of the eighth spot in the contest. He plated Seattle's only run of the game with a solo home run to center field in the eighth inning. The blast was the second of his career and first since July 27. Of White's nine hits this season, five have gone for extra bases (two home runs, three doubles).