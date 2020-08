White went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

White took Dodgers starter Ross Stripling deep in the third inning for a two-run blast. In the eighth inning, White tried to get the Mariners on the comeback trail with a solo shot, but that would be the last run of the game. The first baseman now has four homers, nine RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base while batting .139 through 23 games.