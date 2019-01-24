Mariners' Evan White: Headed for MLB spring training
White was invited to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 22-year-old spent nearly all of the 2018 campaign with High-A Modesto, slashing an excellent .303/.375/.458 to go with 11 homers and 66 RBI in 538 plate appearances. White will now get a chance to strut his stuff in front of the major-league coaching staff, though he'll likely spend the bulk of the 2019 season at Double-A after given his limited experience facing pitchers in the upper levels of the minors.
