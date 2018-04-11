White (groin) made his full-season debut Tuesday for High-A Modesto, going 0-for-4 with a walk, a run and a strikeout.

He was slowed out of spring training by a groin injury, but didn't miss much time. It is also news that he was assigned to High-A -- a big jump for the 21-year-old first baseman, who only played in the Northwest League last year after getting drafted by the Mariners in the first round. White is a unique first base prospect, as he is a plus runner with debatable power. If he impresses with his power stroke in the California League, his dynasty league stock will steadily increase this season.