White (general soreness) started at first base and went 0-for-2 in the Mariners' 6-1 Cactus League win over the Brewers on Sunday.

White logged five innings in the field and took his last at-bat in the sixth as the Mariners eased him back into action following a two-game absence for rest. The 2017 first-round pick will continue his quest for a spot on the Opening Day roster moving forward, but he's hitting just .125 (1-for-8) across four Cactus League contests.