Mariners' Evan White: Hitless since return
White is 0-for-10 over his first two games at Double-A Arkansas since his return from a minor-league injured list stint due to a hip flexor issue.
White's injury came at a particularly inopportune time in that he'd started the season off with a .308/.367/.385 line over his first seven games. The hope was that his stay on the shelf wouldn't cool off his bat, but for the moment, it appears that's what may have transpired. Given his prior body of work at both Short-A Everett and High-A Modesto the last two seasons, however, White would appear to have the ability to bounce back in relatively short order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...