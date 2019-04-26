White is 0-for-10 over his first two games at Double-A Arkansas since his return from a minor-league injured list stint due to a hip flexor issue.

White's injury came at a particularly inopportune time in that he'd started the season off with a .308/.367/.385 line over his first seven games. The hope was that his stay on the shelf wouldn't cool off his bat, but for the moment, it appears that's what may have transpired. Given his prior body of work at both Short-A Everett and High-A Modesto the last two seasons, however, White would appear to have the ability to bounce back in relatively short order.