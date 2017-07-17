White was placed on the 7-day disabled list at short-season Everett on Monday due to a strained quadriceps, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White, the Mariners' top overall selection in the first-year player draft in June, was hitting .277/.345/.532 through his first 14 games as a professional. The severity of the injury isn't known, but it's not expected to significantly delay White's matriculation through the Mariners' farm system.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast