White went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 12-3 with over the Athletics in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

White contributed an RBI single in the third inning and came around to score on a Dee Strange-Gordon single as part of the Mariners' eight-run rally. In the fifth, White added a solo shot for his eighth homer of the year. The first baseman is up to 26 RBI, 19 runs scored and a .180/.258/.354 slash line through 53 contests.