White (knee) was still sore Thursday after fouling a ball off his knee in Wednesday's game but has a chance to play Friday, the Associated Press reports.

White banged the ball off his left knee in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers, but subsequent X-rays did come back negative. Nevertheless, manager Scott Servais played it safe with the rookie by holding him out of Thursday's contest, and the day off may prove to be enough to see him re-enter the starting nine Friday.