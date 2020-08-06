White went 1-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, striking out in his other three plate appearances. He's now 1-for-18 with 10 strikeouts across five August games.

White's seventh-inning two-bagger Wednesday broke the 0-for-17 slump he'd opened the month with, a skid that's helped lead to a .125/.208/.229 season line. The rookie has only three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) on the campaign, and his mammoth 43.4 percent strikeout rate is naturally a major culprit in his struggles. With the Mariners' in a rebuilding mode, manager Scott Servais is still likely to give White a chance to continue working his way through his slump, especially considering the upside the 24-year-old demonstrated throughout his minor-league career, as well as the fact he's still adjusting to big-league arms after only having logged 18 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.