White (hip) resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a win over Sacramento.

White had been out of game action since May 31 after suffering a reaggravation in his hip/groin area, so the infielder's return seemingly indicates he's back to full health. The 26-year-old's rehab assignment doesn't have a firm timetable for conclusion as of yet, and White could well remain with the Rainiers even after activation.