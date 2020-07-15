White hit his first home run of summer camp off Yusei Kikuchi in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The starting first baseman launched his round tripper in the first inning off the left-hander, breaking the long-ball ice more than a week into camp. White had already made a strong impression with his bat before spring training was suspended by hitting .333 across eight exhibitions, and he'll have a chance to continue ramping up for his first season as a full-time starter over the next week-plus.