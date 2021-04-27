White is slashing .156/.229/.156 with five singles, three walks and a run over the nine games he's played since hitting his only home run of the season April 16.

The dearth of extra-base hits is certainly a concern and a major drain on White's fantasy value, even as he's improved his contact rate considerably in the early going. The primary issue for the 25-year-old appears to be his consistent failure to square up with authority; he's sporting a middling 27.3 percent hard-hit rate and a weak average exit velocity of 79.2 mph while seeing his soft-contact percentage rise to 29.5 percent from last season's 14.1 percent figure.