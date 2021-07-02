White (hip) isn't close to resuming baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
White still isn't feeling great after he received a cortisone injection Tuesday, and he's continuing to rest while he recovers from a hip flexor strain. A better idea of the 25-year-old's status could be revealed once he's cleared to resume baseball activities, but it's not yet clear when that could occur.
