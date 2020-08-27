site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Evan White: Not starting Game 2
White (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Padres.
White left the first game of the twin bill with right shoulder discomfort, and he'll be on the bench for Game 2. Jose Marmolejos will start at first base in his stead.
