White went 2-for-2 with a two-run double, two walks and a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

White left the 0-for-9 skid he walked into Friday's resumption of play with in the dust via his stellar performance, churning out his third multi-hit effort in the last six starts. The rookie is still slashing just .179/.254/.377 for the season, but there are undeniable signs he's starting to make inroads against big-league arms -- factoring in Friday's production, White owns a .348/.423/.609 line with three doubles, one home run and 10 RBI over the 26 plate appearances he's logged in the last seven contests overall.