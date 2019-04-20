Mariners' Evan White: On IL at Double-A Arkansas
White (hip flexor) is on the minor-league injured list at Double-A Arkansas but is progressing well and headed for activation early next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
White was raking to open the season, as he'd slashed .308/.367/.385 with two doubles and three RBI over his first 29 plate appearances before the injury. The 2017 first-round pick has been on the fast track since joining the organization, and a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma before season's end thus wouldn't be out of the question if his early numbers prove to sustain over the long term.
